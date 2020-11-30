Coldest air of the season arrives Monday!

A surface low is pushing rain showers through the Tennessee Valley, and rainfall totals as high as 0.5″ to 1″ are possible through Monday morning.

But hold onto your winter coats! Once the rain clears out, bitter cold air will surge into the region, and a “wrong way” temperature trend will occur Monday. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 40s, but afternoon “highs” will actually drop to the low 30s!

A brisk northwest wind will make the “feels like” wind chill values drop into the 20s!

Wrap-around moisture as well as upper level energy will move through Monday, arriving just in time to produce a few flurries or light snow showers in Northeast Alabama. These snow showers should be considered as “novelty flakes”, as little to no accumulation beyond grassy areas or windshields/cold metal surfaces are expected.







By Tuesday morning, the temperatures will have tumbled into the low 20s. That’s certainly cold enough to start talking about things like burst pipes and making sure your pets have a warm shelter.

A hard freeze is also expected Wednesday morning, and Thursday will start off near freezing as well.

Afternoon temperatures will slowly moderate into the upper 40s to low 50s through the middle of next week, but overall, the afternoon highs will trend about 10-20 degrees below average.