Colder air arrives, more rain and some wintry mix ahead

The heavy rain ended Tuesday evening with some communities getting more than three inches of rain in Etowah, Blount and Cherokee Counties; the light showers taper off by morning, and it turns colder. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a wind chill in the lower to middle 30s by sunrise.





A stiff breeze in the afternoon makes those lower 50s feel a little chilly even with some sun breaking through the clouds. Enjoy the limited amount of sun you get Wednesday! More clouds move in Wednesday evening setting up rain – and a chance of some snow and sleet – early Thursday.

Is it really going to snow?

Get ready for what is *probably* winter’s last chance of some snow. Wednesday will make 1,820 days since Huntsville International Airport recorded one inch of snowfall or more in a single day.



(We came close in December, but the total was only 0.7 inches.)



Thursday could be the day for some of us, but it’s highly unlikely that we see more than an inch of snowfall *OR* have any major, long-lasting winter weather impacts.

Below you’ll see where we see a chance of some accumulation and the Tuesday evening Baron 15K snowfall plot. It’s not very impressive, but there could be a few places especially near and north of the state line that see more than 1″ of snow fall; however, that doesn’t necessarily mean an inch will accumulate. The snow has to be heavy enough to overcome the melting: surface temperatures (roads) greater than 32ºF and air temperatures hovering around or just above 32ºF as snow falls.





This is NOT a slam dunk snow forecast. We could very easily come out of this with nothing but a cold rain or drizzle. We want to stress that based on what we see right now: Significant accumulations and impacts are unlikely.

There’s also the consideration of the ‘mix’ instead of all one single type of precipitation. The mixture of rain, sleet and snow will reduce the amount of any one particular thing like snow or sleet.

Jason

