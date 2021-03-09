Cold mornings, warm afternoons, and some rain in the distance

Morning freezes are still common in March!

Huntsville usually sees around 5 to 10 freezes in March; a ‘cold spot’ like Valley Head typically gets around 10 to 15 freezes in March. Monday morning’s lows in the middle and upper 20s may not be the final time we get that cold, but we have less potential for this kind of cold in the weeks ahead!

Morning low temperatures warm along with daily highs later this week: lows from the 30s/40s to the 50s by the weekend, highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in the same timeframe!

It would not be surprising to see a few 80s over western Alabama before the week is finished.

Dry air heats and cools very effectively; crisp mornings and warm, dry afternoons come right along with that.

The atmosphere gets a little more humid by the end of the week into the weekend, and a weak cool front may kick off some spotty showers Saturday, but our next good chance of rain comes Sunday into Monday.

It takes a while for that rain to get to us because the jet stream pattern is all blocked up for now: a strong ridge over the Gulf of Mexico and southern states, a deep upper-air low out west. This kind of pattern leads to several days’ worth of stormy weather and heavy rain from the Plains to the Midwest: all staying northwest of Alabama for the short-term!

Some rain looks likely by Sunday night and Monday as the ridge finally gives way and that upper-air trough pushes a cold front into the Tennessee Valley.

Severe storms? They seem unlikely right now, but it’s March. We’ll be watching closely.

Heavy rain? We’re expecting around one to two inches of rain by Monday evening for most, but some variation means some get a little more, some a little less.

After the rain, it will get cooler again! The outlook beyond our Seven Day Forecast shows some potential for colder-than-average weather again through the 22nd. That may also mean a few more freezes before the month is over. Remember, we’re not usually out of frost/freeze danger until April around here!

-Jason

