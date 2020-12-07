Cold & Breezy Monday – Milder Late Week Forecast

There are only 18 days left until Christmas and feels like it this morning. A big upper trough has settled in across the southeast bringing in some windy and cold weather! Expect temperatures to top out in the middle 40s today and only upper 40s on Tuesday.

Colder Afternoons Monday & Tuesday

Winds today gust over 20 mph throughout most of the day. That 45° high temperature will feel like in the 30s all day. Bundle up despite a mostly sunny sky this afternoon.





Expect a cold night in the forecast. We’ll be in the middle 30s at the Huntsville Botanical Garden this evening.

Milder temperatures are in the forecast Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Rain returns by the weekend.

