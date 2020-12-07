Cold blast kicks off the work week, but 60s in time for the weekend!

Get set for a temperature roller coaster this week, as a blast of chilly air arrives Monday afternoon but melts away by Thursday!

A quick clipper-system will usher in a pocket of cold air to the region, and while clipper-systems can sometimes bring light precipitation (like snow), this system will be too starved of moisture to produce anything more than cloud cover.

Nevertheless, temperatures drop into the 40s Monday afternoon, and by sunset, temperatures will be down into the 30s. A breezy north-northwest wind will keep the wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon and 20s by early evening.

Morning lows will also fair on the frosty side for the first half of this week, with a hard freeze likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Morning temperatures will gradually warm to the low 50s through the end of the week.

Warming through the end of the week

This shot of cold air won’t last too long though!

High pressure will slide into the Southeast through midweek, and plentiful sunshine will team up with a southerly breeze to warm afternoon highs into the 60s by the end of the week.