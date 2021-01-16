Cold and breezy Saturday with morning snow showers

A blustery, cold wind continues to blow in North Alabama, and sustained winds will remain in the 10-20 mph range through early Saturday morning.

An upper level low is driving south from the Great Lakes into the Midwest, pulling colder air into the Tennessee Valley. Enough moisture may be in the atmosphere to squeeze out a few snow flurries after midnight through sunrise Saturday morning, with only a minor amount of accumulation expected north of the Tennessee River.

We’ll hit the upper 20s and lower 30s with a cold northwest wind early Saturday, and it doesn’t warm up much through the day! Expect highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s with a wind chill down in the low-30s thanks to that cold wind gusting as high as 30 mph.

Along the way, some snow showers will develop here and there: especially in Tennessee and in the higher terrain of Northeast Alabama. Will it be enough to cover the ground? In some spots, yes. In most of the region? No. Up to 1″ of snow accumulation is possible on the grass and elevated surfaces through Saturday afternoon in the higher elevations from Madison and Marshall Counties east and northeast toward Georgia and Tennessee. Lower terrain: little if any accumulation, but some snow showers are possible.

Another shot of colder air arrives Sunday, and it brings a few showers of rain and/or snow with it, too. No accumulations add up on Sunday, but that cold air hangs around for a few days keeping temperatures well below seasonal averages (low 50s by day, low 30s at night) through the first part of next week.

Where’s the warm-up?

Excepting the unusually warm New Year’s Day we had (74°F!), January has been cold so far. The average temperature since January 2nd is about 2.6°F below average.

Following this cold weekend and chilly start to the week, there’s reason to be optimistic about a January thaw setting in for a few days!

We’ll warm above average levels by Tuesday and Wednesday, and we could even get as warm as 60 to 65 degrees before the week is over. There’s a catch, though. The warm-up comes with a better chance of some substantial rainfall late next week into the following weekend.

We could use some rain, though. Thus far, January has been dry: 1.06″ of rain at Huntsville International (about 50% of normal through mid-month).