Cold air funnel in Hartselle. Pic courtesy: Matt Reynolds

A few showers and thunderstorms are developing across North Alabama Wednesday afternoon, producing heavy downpours. A cold air funnel was even spotted by a WHNT viewer! Matt Reynolds took this picture on Nanceford Road in Hartselle.

Cold air funnels are typically harmless, but in rare occasions have made contact with the ground. They develop in association with weaker showers and thunderstorms brought on by surface heating and cold air aloft. Typically cold-core low-pressure systems produce the ingredients for cold air funnels. Wednesday, temperatures in the mid-levels of the atmosphere were at -20 degrees Celsius which is very cold! Temperatures at the surface are in the 60s and lapse rates, or how fast the temperature decreases with height, were very steep, indicating sharp cooling with height.