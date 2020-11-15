Cloudy and wet Sunday morning, sunshine and breezy in the afternoon

Clouds will start to build in overnight ahead of a cold front, and a few showers will be possible starting after midnight and continuing into the early morning hours Sunday.

A line of heavier rain showers (and a few rumbles of thunder) will push through North Alabama through sunrise before exiting the Cumberland Plateau after 9am.

Once the rain clears out of the region, the clouds will quickly thin out and plentiful sunshine will return for Sunday afternoon.

However, it won’t be particularly warm: Gusty northwesterly winds will blow cold air into the Tennessee Valley, and chilly air will settle into the region for the next few days!

In fact, morning lows will dip into the 30s for the next few days, with some areas experiencing frosty conditions. Protect any sensitive plants that may need to come indoors or be covered in order to prevent frost damage.