Clouds creeping in, showers not far behind

Temperatures dropped quickly Wednesday evening, so we’ll still have some frost early Thursday ahead of a round of rain set to arrive by Thursday night.

Expect a few showers here and there throughout the day as the clouds get thicker. It won’t warm up much: cool and a little damp with highs in the 50s.

So the day starts dry, and what little rain we have between lunchtime and sundown looks generally light and inconsequential.

Some showers may be heavier than the ‘general expectation,’ so plan accordingly!

Rain becomes steadier and more widespread Thursday night through Friday morning; we’re looking at around 0.5″ to 1.0″ on average by the time the rain moves out mid-morning Friday.

After the rain, the weekend is looking cool and dry!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)