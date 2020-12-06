Clipper system arrives Monday, another BIG chill on the way!

Clouds will drift across the sky at times Sunday afternoon, but they won’t put a damper on afternoon highs as they climb to the mid 50s.

The clouds are associated with a weak low that will skirt along the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, but the system will overall be moisture starved, limiting our rain chances through Monday.

However, a blast of cold air will arrive Monday, so hold on to that winter coat!

A quick clipper system will dive south from Ontario to the Southeast US late Sunday into Monday, bringing a drop in temperatures and cloudy conditions. Usually, clipper systems like these tend to bring precipitation — light rain and/or snow showers — but in this case, the system will be too dry to produce much more than a flurry or two.

The wind drives in colder air again, and temperatures will drop from the low 40s at noon Monday to the upper 30s through 5pm! Expect wind chill values in the low-30s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Cold air zooms in Monday but speeds out by midweek! Tuesday and Wednesday mornings have hard freezes (lows in the 20s).





By Thursday and Friday, we’re warming to the upper 50s and lower 60s again as an active weather pattern sets up for some stormy weather next weekend.