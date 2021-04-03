Frosty cold during Easter Sunrise, comfortably warm Sunday afternoon

Easter Sunrise services will be fair, chilly and dry!

Sunrise on Sunday in Huntsville is 6:28 AM. Temperatures will be around 38ºF to 43ºF with a partly cloudy sky and a light wind. Widespread frost is possible once again, which is why a Frost Advisory is in effect for much of North Alabama and South Tennessee.

A winter coat may be needed for any sunrise services taking place Easter Sunday, but the coat can be swapped for a light sweater by mid-morning!

If your Easter celebrations include enjoying a meal and an egg hunt in the afternoon, you are in store for a fantastic day. Sunshine and a light southwest breeze warm the Tennessee Valley into the upper 60s to low 70s, and the mild conditions will continue into Sunday evening.

Next week’s warm-up

There’s a nice warming trend ahead!

High pressure will slide over the Gulf South next week, opening the door for more warm and humid air to return to the Tennessee Valley.

Lows come up from the 30s/40s into the 50s by midweek, and daytime highs finally recover to the more ‘typical’ warmth of early Spring in Alabama and Tennessee: mid-70s with some days nearing 80ºF.

That warm, dry weather means pollen! If you’re an allergy sufferer, next week could be a little rough on your system. Tree pollen is the main irritant at this point in the season; all of the greenish-yellow ‘dust’ settling everywhere peaks soon, though!

The next decent chance of rain and thunderstorms comes late Wednesday-Thursday-Friday of next week. Timing is difficult to pin down this far out, and so is the impact. As it appears now, some heavier thunderstorms could be rumbling around here again by the 8th and 9th.