Chances For Snow Look Slim At Best Early Next Week

So much chatter this week as some of the global models wanted to bring several inches of snow to the Tennessee Valley early next week. My, how things have changed over the last several model runs. Let’s take a look at the American GFS and Euro models respectively for Monday morning. Here is a basic definition of what we look for when it come it comes to forecasting snow. There are other factors, but this is big one.

540 mb thickness line (blue line)

Meteorologists have used this for years as the ‘rain/snow line’ in forecasting. This isn’t set in stone. Some parts of the year it needs to be 534 mb. This is the thickness (temperature) needed to support a snowflake making it to the ground. As you can see the American GFS has the 540 line just north of us.

We are in a cold rain early Monday morning with the freezing line across middle Tennessee. This scenario would bring a cold rain to the Tennessee Valley with temperatures likely in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moisture is long gone midday Monday with a rainy forecast across the middle Atlantic. Let’s look at the European output.

The 540 thickness is even further north with steady for the Tennessee Valley early Monday. This is NOT a recipe for snow here.

Here is what you can expect Sunday night into Monday morning. It will be a cold rain. There could a few flakes across the higher terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee. It’s very unlikely though. We’ll wait for the next one!

