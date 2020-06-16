Chance of showers Tuesday, better chance in about a week

Light rain comes from an upper air low…

A pocket of cold air high above the surface called an upper air low just east of Alabama on Tuesday spins a few little ‘disturbances’ through the region. That’s what will cause the chance of some light, spotty showers, more clouds, and keep temperatures cooler than average through midweek.



Significant rain? Not likely for a while!

Tuesday’s slim chance of a little rain does not add up to much, and the potential for substantial rain is practically zero through at least Saturday.



June so far has been the driest month since last September; through June 15th, Huntsville only has 0.95″ of rain (1.02″ below average). Muscle Shoals has 1.88″ of rain, but that’s still 0.39″ below the 30-year average at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.





Our limited 10-20% chance of rain through Sunday will not add up to much; however, a pattern chance from Sunday through next week could work in our favor with a better chance of more widespread rain (and potentially some heavy summertime thunderstorms) between the 21st and 30th.

We’re not in danger of drought anytime soon, but a dry spell in June heat does mean it’s wise to water your lawn to keep it green and your garden to keep the flowers, fruits and vegetables flourishing.

CPC/NOAA 6-10 day rainfall outlook

The medium-range outlook (from the end of our 7-day forecast through June 25th) shows higher confidence that the scattered, heavy, soaking storms of summer will make a comeback before the month is finished.



How much rain are we talking here?



It’ll vary a lot from place to place, but the most likely range is from around 1.0″ to 2.5″ on average with some getting more and some getting less.

