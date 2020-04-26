Breezy and Unseasonably Cool Sunday

Waking up on Sunday morning will feel rather chilly, as colder and drier air surges into the Tennessee Valley. Expect sunrise temperatures to be in the mid to upper 40s, with a northwest breeze gusting to 15 mph.





Afternoon temperatures will be down right chilly, especially for late April! While a surface low pushes east towards New England, wrap around cloud cover will hover like a blanket over the Tennessee Valley, and northwesterly winds will bring reinforcing shots of cold air to the region.

Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday afternoon, which is nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year! In fact, these daytime highs are more on par with late February and early March, as opposed to late April and early May!







By evening, those temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Overnight into Monday morning will be very chilly, as sunrise temperatures will dip into the low 40s closer to town, upper 30s in the usual “cold spots”.

Additional rain next week

It has been entirely waaaay too wet this April!

Both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are approximately 3 inches over the average monthly rainfall, and unfortunately, more April showers are on the way next week.

Another storm system will approach from the west, gather clouds ahead of it on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The heaviest of the rain arrives late Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday morning.

At this time, severe weather is not anticipated for north Alabama, but similar to previous storm systems, we will continue to monitor this situation in the event that severe weather parameters become more prevalent in north Alabama. Continue to monitor the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion for more details!

– Christina Edwards

