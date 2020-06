The forecast has to be painted with a 'broad brush' this time of year because of the daily dose of downpours. They look randomly scattered out across the map to the casual observer, but they're really not caused by truly 'random' processes. So why do we get the "scattered" or "isolated" terminology with summer storms?

That term is also visual: the map looks like a large paint brush has been swiped over it leaving an uneven coating.

It's because the things that come together to create the spotty storms can't be measured precisely; imprecise measurements lead to a greater need for estimates. Estimates can't get you an exact figure, so we just have to be ready to expect the unexpected this time of year!