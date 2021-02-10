Big changes Thursday and a big winter storm just to the north

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for West Tennessee and the northernmost part of Middle Tennessee; a Winter Weather Advisory covers Metro Nashville, and those of us to the south of there will get a big system shock Thursday even without the threat of ice: a nearly 40-degree temperature drop and a lot of rain!

In Tennessee…

From the National Weather Service in Nashville

Ice Storm Warning in effect from 6 PM Wednesday through 6 PM on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM on Thursday. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of one tenth to greater than one quarter of an inch possible in the Watch. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very dangerous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. National Weather Service advisory message for Wednesday night/Thursday February 10-11, 2021

The most significant ice happens west of I-65 in Tennessee, but even in areas as far south as Maury County, be aware that some minor icing/slick spots will be possible through midday Thursday.

In Southern Middle Tennessee, it’s highly unlikely that we have any winter weather impacts in Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, Moore or Franklin Counties: just turning colder with a lot of rain.

In Alabama…

Weather whiplash on Thursday: we’ll plunge from Wednesday’s warmth to a cold, breezy, rainy setup on Thursday: 70s down to the 40s with up to 1.5″ of rainfall throughout the day.

We’ll start with rain in the morning: widespread and heavy with some occasional lightning and thunder.

While no severe storms are expected, some of them could be loud in the morning!

Colder air blows in throughout the day, so expect temperatures to hold steady or fall from midday into the afternoon.





It stays chilly for Friday and Saturday; there’s a small chance of some rain/wintry mix late Friday night into Saturday morning, and Sunday looks downright cold.

Next week, we’ll keep an eye on a winter weather setup that might bring some snow or ice to the region. It’s far too soon to say that we’re definitely getting or NOT getting something, so be ready for more adjustable February weather.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)