As Hurricane Season Starts, Potential For Development In Gulf This Week

Hurricane season officially starts today, and we already have a system that could potentially develop into the 3rd named storm of the year in the Atlantic Basin.

National Hurricane Center monitoring a system likely to develop into a Tropical Depression or Storm soon

An area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche is drifting west into the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and is likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm within the next day or two.

Environment supports further development

The environment in the Bay of Campeche and the western Gulf will be supportive of further strengthening and development of this storm over the next few days. The National Hurricane center gives this system a 90% chance of development into at least a tropical depression within 48 hours.

ZCZC MIATWOAT ALL TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Satellite imagery and radar observations from Mexico show that the area of disturbed weather centered near the west coast of the Yucatan peninsula is gradually becoming better organized. The disturbance will move west-northwestward over the Bay of Campeche later this afternoon where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form tonight or Tuesday. The system is then forecast to drift westward or west-southwestward over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week. Interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche should monitor the progress of this disturbance as tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for a portion of this area later today or tonight. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days. For additional information on the rainfall threat, see products from your national meteorological service. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent. Forecaster Brown NHC 1 pm tropical weather outlook

We’ll let you know if Cristobal forms, but as of right now this doesn’t appear to be a major threat to Alabama. We’ll let you know if anything changes.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook