As Hurricane Season Starts, Potential For Development In Gulf This Week

Hurricane season officially starts today, and we already have a system that could potentially develop into the 3rd named storm of the year in the Atlantic Basin.
An area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche is drifting west into the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and is likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm within the next day or two.
The environment in the Bay of Campeche and the western Gulf will be supportive of further strengthening and development of this storm over the next few days. The National Hurricane center gives this system a 90% chance of development into at least a tropical depression within 48 hours.
We’ll let you know if Cristobal forms, but as of right now this doesn’t appear to be a major threat to Alabama. We’ll let you know if anything changes.
– Alex Puckett
