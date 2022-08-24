The Weather Authority is watching the weather closely for launch day at Kennedy Space Center in Florida! The SLS Rocket is set to launch from Launch Pad 39B. The launch window opens at 7:33 a.m. CT and the launch window is two hours.

Diving into the forecast models, it looks like there will be a chance of rain under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and it will be humid. Surface winds will be out of the east, southeast and look to be light. Of course, the weather at the surface matters but so does what is happening above! Upper-level winds have to be favorable for launch so we’ll be checking on that with NASA as we get closer to launch day which is Monday, August 29.

