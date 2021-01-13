Areas of sleet possible this evening south of Tennessee River

A patch of cold rain and wintry precipitation is moving through portions of North Alabama, at times producing sleet in Cullman County as well as Marshall, Etowah, Cherokee, and DeKalb counties.





Air temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s, which may be just cold enough to support some areas of sleet and snow flurries.

