Arctic air returns, but snow is *not* in the forecast…this time…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big blast of cold air is on the way, the coldest so far of 2020.

Morning lows next week will fall into the 10s to low 20s -- we haven't experienced air this cold since mid-November.

(MORE: Detailed forecast discussion from the WHNT News 19 Weather Authority)

This Arctic blast comes on the heels of a cold front that will swing through Saturday -- and yes, rain is in the forecast, but not snow.

Why is snow a big no?

The moisture associated with the rain will move out before the coldest air arrives in north Alabama. Air that originates near the Arctic is very dry, and it is not able to produce snow flurries.

But snow lovers, take heart -- this is your Jim Carrey moment.

Yes, I am saying there is a chance, statistically speaking, so don't write this winter off just yet!

Ever since record keeping began in 1894, only 8 winters have gone by with absolutely no snow at all. Nearly half of our winters have featured some form of snowfall.

There are still 44 more days until Spring 2020, so here's hoping!