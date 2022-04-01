This month marks the peak of our severe weather season. We have more tornadoes in the month of April than any other month of the year in the state of Alabama.

As far as colder temperatures, we still recommend holding off on planting a little while longer. The average last freeze for parts of the Tennessee Valley hasn’t come yet. We’ve had lows documented in the 30s as late as early May. Here is a look at some dates for the average last freeze.

Temperatures & Precipitation

The average high for the month of April is 75°. It’s getting to that time where cold snaps only last a day or two and warmer temperatures ultimately win out. The average high approaches 80° at the end of the month with an average rainfall of almost 5″.