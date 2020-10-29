Another Tropical Wave To Monitor In the Coming Days

Just when you thought we would get a break in the tropics, another system could develop into a tropical storm later this week. There is a disturbance that tracks westward through the Caribbean Sea in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of development in the next five days.

The next named storm is “Eta” and this will be an all-time record for named storms (2020 and 2005). We didn’t get “Zeta” in 2005 until December 30. We’ll see how far we get in the Greek Alphabet.

Here is a look at the discussion from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: A large area of disturbed weather moving from the tropical Atlantic across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea is associated with a pair of tropical waves. Upper-level winds are expected to become more conducive for development of this disturbance during the next couple of days, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the system moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent. Forecaster Berg

