Another Tropical Wave To Monitor In the Coming Days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just when you thought we would get a break in the tropics, another system could develop into a tropical storm later this week. There is a disturbance that tracks westward through the Caribbean Sea in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of development in the next five days. 

The next named storm is “Eta” and this will be an all-time record for named storms (2020 and 2005). We didn’t get “Zeta” in 2005 until December 30. We’ll see how far we get in the Greek Alphabet.

Here is a look at the discussion from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:


A large area of disturbed weather moving from the tropical Atlantic 
across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea is 
associated with a pair of tropical waves.  Upper-level winds are 
expected to become more conducive for development of this 
disturbance during the next couple of days, and a tropical 
depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the 
system moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

Forecaster Berg

Connect with me!
Facebook: BenSmithWHNT
Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo