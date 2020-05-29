Another tropical disturbance in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Atlantic where a third named storm could develop this month. The probability of this disturbance ramping up to a tropical depression or tropical storm is about 30% as of Thursday night.
Should it become a full-fledged tropical storm, it would get the name “Cristobol.” The last time we had two tropical storms named in May was 2012 (a very active hurricane season); a third named storm before the official start of Hurricane Season (June 1st) hasn’t happened in the modern era of weather forecasting.
We are expecting a very active hurricane season.
Typically in the early part of the season, storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, western Caribbean or far western Atlantic: near the United States where they’re ‘seeded’ by weak cold fronts, thunderstorm clusters that drift offshore from North America and Central America, etc.
This particular storm won’t have an impact on Alabama’s weather directly, but there are rumors and rumblings of some disturbed weather in the Gulf in early June. It’s far too soon to say whether or not something will actually form there, but a feature called the Central American Gyre could factor into some stormy weather in the Gulf of Mexico in the first two weeks of June.
Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!
-Jason
Connect with me!
Facebook
Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)