Another tropical disturbance in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Atlantic where a third named storm could develop this month. The probability of this disturbance ramping up to a tropical depression or tropical storm is about 30% as of Thursday night.



Should it become a full-fledged tropical storm, it would get the name “Cristobol.” The last time we had two tropical storms named in May was 2012 (a very active hurricane season); a third named storm before the official start of Hurricane Season (June 1st) hasn’t happened in the modern era of weather forecasting.

The swirl in the Atlantic may become a depression or storm in the next 5 days

Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the area of low pressure over the central Atlantic. 1. A surface trough and associated upper-level disturbance are producing disorganized shower activity and gusty winds over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Gradual development of this system is possible, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday and Saturday as it moves generally northward. Development is not expected after that time due to unfavorable environmental conditions. For additional information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9 AM EDT Friday, or earlier if necessary. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

We are expecting a very active hurricane season.

Typically in the early part of the season, storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, western Caribbean or far western Atlantic: near the United States where they’re ‘seeded’ by weak cold fronts, thunderstorm clusters that drift offshore from North America and Central America, etc.





Data from the National Hurricane Center’s tropical climatology

This particular storm won’t have an impact on Alabama’s weather directly, but there are rumors and rumblings of some disturbed weather in the Gulf in early June. It’s far too soon to say whether or not something will actually form there, but a feature called the Central American Gyre could factor into some stormy weather in the Gulf of Mexico in the first two weeks of June.

-Jason

