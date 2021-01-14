Another Chance At Snow This Weekend

There is another chance of snow across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. Like the last one, it’s iffy. We had 1.5″ in parts of the Shoals with nothing to the east last time. Some of us could see a dusting, while others see just a few flakes or nothing at all. Saturday is the best chance of light snow as an upper level disturbance moves through. Here is a look at futurecast.

Saturday 8am

Saturday Noon

Futurecast brings light snow for the area for Saturday morning into the afternoon. It will be light snow and some locations could see a dusting.

Sunday is a little more iffy for snow

There will be clouds left over and maybe a sprinkle or flurry. There might not be as much cold air (upper support) for snow on Sunday. We decreased the chance down to 20%. Futurecast just has it cloudy.

Accumulations: This is only one model. Some don’t have anything

Dusting Possible Saturday

We will have a better idea on what’s going to happen this weekend on Friday. Stay tuned for further updates!

