An interesting week in weather: it’s never boring!

A Tweet from the National Weather Service in Houston got me thinking about how amazing the world is when we stop and take it all in:

Before actually studying meteorology, I'd have never believed this would be possible or that mountains as small as ours in Alabama could affect tornadoes. Science is a process of asking questions and learning, and new tools and discoveries shape WHAT we learn all the time. https://t.co/8lm5PM8PnD — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) December 4, 2020

That’s right. Some twenty-plus years ago: before my TV roots began as an intern at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham and even before graduating from Mississippi State University, I watched the weather relentlessly.

If a meteorologist was on TV, I was there absorbing every word of it (and holding them to every word even though they didn’t know how much it broke my heart to hear it wouldn’t be snowing anytime soon).

If there was a book to read, a Skywarn spotter class from NWS Birmingham (raise your hand if Brian Peters trained you 🙋‍♂️), or someone to talk with about weather, I was doing it.

So I knew a lot about weather even before I got a degree and then piled twenty years of experience on to it: tracking storms, forecasting weather, reading papers, attending conferences, and on the list goes.

I didn’t know everything, and I still don’t! Meteorologists and other science/engineering professionals have a lot in common: often knowing a lot about the field but generally specializing in one single discipline.

Take the lake effect snow we had in Morgan and Marshall Counties on Monday of this week. Twenty years ago, we’d have had ZERO chance of knowing this was even possible in advance, and we’d probably have laughed if someone reported 2″ of snow in Arab until we saw it for ourselves.

Latest HRRRv4 likes Ashley's idea here. Good northwest wind on Wheeler Lake and some lift assisted by the north face of Brindlee Mountain could create a narrow band of accumulation. It's happened before! (Yellow line is wind direction coming down the lake). #valleywx https://t.co/8Fj9A0bixU pic.twitter.com/EBBptE9Lue — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) November 30, 2020

Seven hours after that Tweet, this is what it looked like in Arab:

This is how science really works. It’s not all laws of Physics that have been set in stone for hundreds of years or principles of Chemistry that are tried and true. It’s not all mathematics that work no matter what the condition. Two plus two is always four. Any number multiplied by zero is zero, right?

Meteorology is very ‘young’ compared to those older sciences. We’ve just begun to see the atmosphere in a clear way because of high-quality satellite imagery and greater data networks at the ground.

The little snow on Monday is just one example of how we’re starting to see and learn things we never would have really known about before. A few hours notice is better than none at all!

Science is a process. Just when you think it’s figured out, someone discovers something new that turns it all on its head.

Remember when Pluto was a planet? Now, My Very Energetic Mother Just Served Us Nine…nothings! (If you’re not sure what that means, it’s a mnemonic device to recall the nine planets back when we thought there were nine.)

Ever read a story about a sickness from the 1700s or 1800s in which doctors used a technique called ‘bloodletting’ to heal a person? That was the ‘best’ they had for about 2,000 years until modern medicine (and the Industrial Revolution) gave doctors much better options to heal.

Don’t stop learning, and never believe for a minute that the world around you is boring. You might just need to look a little closer or stare a little longer.

-Jason

