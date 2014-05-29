Alabama Gulf Coast Forecast

Rip Currents: Know Before You Go

Rip currents are the deadliest weather on the Gulf Coast, killing more people than hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and lightning combined.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach. Rip currents typically extend from near the shoreline out through the breaker zone where breaking waves form. Rip currents can and do occur on clear, sunny days.



Remember to check the surf conditions before you venture out to the beach, and know what surf hazards are in place that day.

For current surf conditions in Gulf Shores, dial 251-968-TIDE (8433).

For current surf conditions in Orange Beach, dial 251-981-SURF (7873).

Live Alert 19 can keep you up to date with all the changing weather along the Gulf Coast during your vacation. You can download the Live Alert 19 app for Android and iOS today.



Have a fantastic trip and enjoy the beautiful Gulf Coast!