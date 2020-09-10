Alabama experiencing third-wettest year-to-date precipitation

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a wet year!

In addition to the record-breaking rains in February and March, additional heavy rainfall moved through the state during the month of August, including north Alabama.

According to NOAA, the entire state of Alabama is experiencing its third wettest year-to-date period. In an average year, Alabama picks up 39.64 inches of rainfall from January 1 through the first week of September. However, in 2020, the state has received 51.03″ of rain — nearly a foot above average.

The state of Tennessee is also experiencing a near record-wettest year. NOAA states that Tennessee ranked its second wettest for this year-to-date period.

Additional notable weather events across the U.S.

Across the nation, weather has impacted the lower 48 states as well as Alaska and Hawaii.

Both Hurricanes Marco and Laura made landfall along the Louisiana coast, generating flooding rains and damaging winds. Hurricane Isaias also made landfall along the Eastern Seaboard this summer.

Meanwhile, wildfires continue to burn throughout California and Colorado. In August, a wildfire near the California/Nevada state line generated a pyrocumulonimbus cloud that eventually produced as many as five different tornado signatures.

In August, daytime temperatures reached 130 degrees F in Death Valley. If verified, this temperature reading would become the warmest August temperature on record, and the third warmest temperature on record for any month across the United States.

Click here to read the rest of the NOAA report for August and Summer 2020.

– Christina

Connect with me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards, WHNT

Twitter: @ChristinaWHNTwx