After A Rainy Friday, It Will Be A Dry & Cool Weekend

It dries out nicely this weekend, but you will need a jacket! Highs on Saturday only reach the lower 50s with a northwest wind. At least the rain is gone for now.

High pressure takes over Friday night into Saturday

Here are your highs across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday. We should be in the middle to upper 50s for the first week of December. This is a little cool for this time of year.

Pleasant For College Football

All stadiums will be rain-free this weekend. Auburn has an early kickoff versus Texas A&M. We have a doubleheader this weekend on News 19. Tennessee and Florida start us out at 2:30pm with Alabama and LSU 7pm. It will be cool and dry everywhere this weekend. Here is a look at the regional futurecast.







Cool and dry across the board

Here is another look at your football forecast:

More Dry & Cool Weather Sunday

No rain in the forecast as we end the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT