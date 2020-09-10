Active Atlantic as hurricane season reaches its peak

September 10th is the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and there is plenty of ‘action’ out there now!

There are two named storms:

Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene…

and there are four ‘areas of interest’ in the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of thunderstorms in the Bahamas that has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm by the weekend over the Gulf of Mexico. If it does become a full-blown tropical cyclone, it could reduce the rain threat around here a little next week. If it stays disorganized and broad, more of that moisture moves northwest and supplies a better chance of daily storms for North Alabama and Tennessee.





-Jason

