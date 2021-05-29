Abnormally cool weather continues, but seasonably hot weather returns early this week

After nearly a week of hot and steamy temperatures, a brief moment of cool and dry weather has settled into the Tennessee Valley!

The afternoon temperature only reach 68 degrees at Huntsville International Airport on Saturday afternoon, marking the third coldest high temperature for May 29 at the airport. Muscle Shoals only reached 67 degrees Saturday, and Decatur only made it to 64 degrees.

Clouds will stick around tonight before dissipating Sunday morning, but the cold air will continue to flow into the Tennessee Valley! In fact, get set for a chilly Sunday morning as lows settle into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday starts cool and dry, but we’ll warm up and feel like an April afternoon in the 70s; Monday is the more May-like day that starts a warming (and more humid) trend into next week: a southeast breeze and a high back up in the 80s.

Next week

Monday’s warm-up is just the beginning.

It gets borderline ‘hot’ Tuesday (upper 80s) before clouds, showers and storms knock down the heat a little later in the week.