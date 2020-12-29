A Tuesday look at late-week storms

Where’s the severe weather threat?

The Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for Thursday/early Friday primarily focuses on Central and South Alabama; however; there is a short window of opportunity for a few stronger thunderstorms (potentially a severe storm or two) as far north as the Alabama/Tennessee border after midnight and before dawn on New Year’s Day.

The dynamics (muscle) and the fuel (instability/CAPE) don’t exactly line up well for a high confidence forecast for ‘severe weather’ in North Alabama, but it’s close enough that we need to (1) be aware of it and (2) prepare ourselves for the possibility.

What about the rain?

Expect around one inch of rain Thursday night into Friday morning; a few isolated spots will get up to two inches. The heaviest rainfall comes in waves from 9 PM Thursday to around 6 AM Friday: not exactly the greatest for being outdoors for New Year’s Eve in North Alabama (or even Birmingham, Nashville or Chattanooga).





What about the wind?

The past few storm systems like this have been able to ramp the wind gusts as a high as 35 mph to 45 mph. That seems very reasonable for this one, too. That will be enough to rearrange Christmas decorations, toss garbage cans, cardboard boxes stacked on curbs, and potentially cause some sporadic power outages.

-Jason

