A steady rain and a chilly breeze!

Get set for a soaker! Widespread rain (track it with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar) along with a cool northeast wind erases days of warm, spring weather. Temperatures hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most of the day, the wind stays persistent from the north-northeast gusting over 20 miles per hour, and it rains a lot: up to 1.5″ in some spots.



Your best chance of rain is from around 4-5 AM in to about 10 AM. In that timeframe, you could get more than an inch of rain. Another batch of showers begins around noon to 1 PM and lasts until late afternoon/early evening. That one will be lighter: more drizzle and light showers.



There is a risk of some severe storms south of the Tennessee Valley region Tuesday; but it’s just rain around here!







Active weather to the south…

Severe storms are possible over South Alabama (Mississippi, Georgia and NW Florida, too) on Tuesday. (Traveling to that area? Visit our sister stations in Birmingham (CBS 42), Mobile (WKRG), Dothan (WDHN), and Columbus, GA (WRBL) for severe weather info in those respective cities).



Why not here? Mainly because of the cooler air coming in! The unstable air closer to the Gulf Coast fuels some heavy storms with hail, high winds, and a threat of tornadoes. Around here, it’s just too stable because of the chilly air.

March rainfall ranking

As of Tuesday, Huntsville International Airport reports the eighth-wettest March on record. If we get the expect 1.0″ to 1.5″ of rainfall through Tuesday, we’ll move up the list a bit:

April’s outlook is rather wet.



Once we’re past this brief cooler, drier spell, we’ll see some more rain this weekend and next week.



The outlook through most of April is a good chance of more wetter-than-average weather: potentially another month of 7″ to 10″ of rain.



That much rain in April isn’t positive news. It almost certainly sets us up for several rounds of severe storms.

-Jason

