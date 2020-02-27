A spring-like look after a late-February cold snap!

Snow and sleet showers slowly taper off overnight, and it turns drier and colder!



Expect lows tonight in the upper 20s, afternoon highs on Thursday around 41ºF to 46ºF with almost full sunshine, and a wind chill (feels like) starting around 20ºF at sunrise and only warming into the 33ºF to 39ºF range through midday and early afternoon.





Another chilly day, some showers and flurries on Friday

It gets cold again Thursday night: lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mostly clear sky. Friday morning starts with a light freeze, and another weak disturbance passing overhead brings clouds and a chance of some light rain and even a few light snow showers/sleet showers.



Rain looks meager: around 0.10″ or less through Friday evening.



A second upper-air disturbance Friday night could kick off a more substantial round of light snow and sleet; however, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, there is little chance of any impactful accumulations.

Baron 3KM Futurecast Simulated Radar at 10:30 PM Friday (snow = blue, rain = green, pink = mix)

Weekend outlook is looking like Spring!

Some flurries may linger early Saturday morning, but the sky clears leaving nothing but sunshine for most of Saturday afternoon. That means we’ll start warming up a little bit! Expect highs in the mid-50s Saturday with a cool west-northwest wind around 10-15 miles per hour.



Sunday looks even nicer: cold early in the 30s, warmer with 60s in the afternoon, and a southwest breeze up to 15 miles per hour. It may not be 100% clear on Sunday, but we see a lot more sunshine than clouds.

Spring begins three weeks from Thursday: the Vernal Equinox on March 19th at 10:50 PM.



We’ve got a big warm-up that starts with the jump into the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday. It keeps going up close to 70ºF on Monday and Tuesday, but that will come at a price! There’s a better-than-average chance that the temperature spike early next week leads to some heavy – potentially severe – thunderstorms.

