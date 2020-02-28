A Pleasant Weekend, Then More Rain & Storms

Could this be the third Saturday in a row with no rain? It looks like it! Hard to believe since we started 2020 with six Saturday’s in a row with measurable rainfall. Every Saturday in January was wet and we started February the same way. Now we get to see a nice weekend. Enjoy it because a wetter pattern takes over next week.

A Dry Saturday With Cool Temperatures



Milder temperatures are on the way through next week. We start March with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Unfortunately most of next week looks unsettled with rain and possible strong storms.

Next week could be active with rain and storms Monday through Wednesday. Right now the greater chance of strong to severe storms will be late Tuesday or into Wednesday. With Election Day next week, we need to pay attention with more people out and about heading to the poles. There is a higher risk of severe weather to our west for now, but that could change in the coming days.

Futurecast shows heavier rain west of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday for now.

