A Look Ahead: Your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Warmer air ahead – scattered showers and storms possible

We’ve been stuck under an upper level low over the last few days. That has kept the temperatures down and clouds around. As that system moves out, we’ll have warmer temperatures ahead. Rain and storms remain in the forecast though.

Upper low has kept things cloudy and cool lately

Warmer temperatures are coming with a greater chance of rain and storms. If you are getting an early start on Friday, there could be a round of steady rain and stormy conditions area wide on Friday. Rain chances will be more widely scattered in the afternoon.

Showers at times through Memorial Day

It’s a set-up where it will rain for a bit, the sun comes out and it rains some more. Warm and humid conditions are in the forecast with uneven rain totals Saturday through Monday. Futurecast shows rain for some while others stay dry. This is just one model. Any location has a chance of showers through the weekend.

Saturday Afternoon

Sunday Afternoon

Memorial Day Afternoon



Highs reach the middle to upper 80s through Memorial Day. Not bad considering we’ve been in the lower to middle 90s in previous years. We hit 90° in the month of May most of the time.

If you are heading to the beach this weekend, the forecast looks good. Remember to practice social distancing. Rip currents are still an issue along the Gulf Coast as well. Rain chances remain small through the weekend.