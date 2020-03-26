A Look Ahead To This Weekend’s Storms

Strong Storms Possible Saturday Night

The next round of storms arrive Saturday night. At this time, the risk for severe storms is low, but it’s not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has a small part of west Alabama under a *marginal* risk for severe storms Saturday night. Most of the day looks dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storms don’t arrive under after sunset.



SPC Outlook for Saturday Night

Futurecast shows a line of strong to possibly severe storms across Mississippi on Saturday night. Those storms move into the Tennessee Valley through the wee hours of Sunday morning. They could weaken as they move east as well. Losing afternoon instability with the setting sun could limit our severe weather chances as well. We’ll see as we get closer to the weekend.

Saturday Night at 10pm – Storms to the west

Early Sunday Morning

More showers are possible next week, but severe weather isn’t expected. This is the last week of March and remember that late April is the peak of our severe weather season in north Alabama. Click here for the local forecast

Strong Storms Saturday Night – Mainly rain and a few storms next week