A little hotter for the weekend, but there’s more Fall ahead!

It’s the first weekend of Fall!

Huntsville’s weather has been cool even by early Fall standards lately!



The past eight-straight days featured below-average temperatures: 6.3ºF below the seasonal average since last Friday. As cool as that is, it’s actually not outside of what a typical cool spell would be this time of year.

The weekend won’t be quite as cool; in fact, it looks a little like a summer revival ahead of the next big punch of cooler air that arrives next week.

Expect warm, humid days and mild nights. Saturday looks completely dry, but Sunday brings a chance of some low-impact rain.

What’s that mean? Showers that develop Sunday look light and spotty: less than 0.10″ of rain if you get anything at all. Our rain chance (probability of precipitation) is based on the odds of getting at least that much rainfall on a given day. Light rain may be more widespread than you’d think on a 20% kind of day, but the over-all impact is one of little-to-no rainfall.

How’s that BIG cool down looking?

We’ve talked a lot about the forecast for next week looking downright chilly. It still looks that way, and it still looks like there’s at least a chance of the first frost of the season in a few communities that are usually colder than everyone else.

The usual ‘first frost’ for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee is in late October to early November.

Some of our longer-range model guidance has gone crazy with 30s for lows and even some 40s for highs; that seems rather unrealistic from our viewpoint today.

What’s a realistic scenario?

Highs in the 60s and lower 70s and low temperatures as low as 38ºF to 45ºF by next Friday morning.





Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)