A Good Mix This Week – Warm Air, Chilly Temperatures, Then Some Rain

We start off this week mild. Monday and Tuesday look really good with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Enjoy it because cooler changes are heading our way then some rain over the Panoply weekend.

Here Comes A Cold Front!

Just when we are ready to plant or have some consistently warm air, a cold front spoils the party. Here comes more cold air Wednesday! We will have at least two mornings with lows in the upper 30s. Highs on Wednesday only reach the upper 50s! Combine that with a gusty northwest wind, you’ll need a thicker jacket!





Weekend Rain Likely

It’s a big weekend with Panoply in downtown Huntsville. Rain is likely on Saturday with possible thunderstorms. It’s early, but we prepared for wet conditions on Saturday. Most of the rain over the seven days comes down on Saturday. Rain chances with a cold front Wednesday are slim.





Here is a look at the Panoply forecast:

