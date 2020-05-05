A Few Strong Storms Late Tuesday

A cold front brings storms to the Tennessee Valley today

This is not the same set up we’ve seen the last couple of days. This round of showers and storms arrive along a cold front and won’t be an intense as Monday’s storms or what we saw late Sunday. Look for showers and a few strong storms this afternoon into the early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL* risk for storms for the us today.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook for Tuesday – Updated at 2am Tuesday morning

Here is a look at the wind probability. It’s a low 5% for most of the Tennessee Valley. This isn’t the same scenario we had yesterday. We think winds may gust to 40 mph with a few spots seeing more than that across the high terrain of northeast Alabama.

Higher wind threat across Georgia into east Tennessee

Here is a look at futurecast for this afternoon. It’s not picking up on much activity. Our official forecast only has a 40% chance of showers and storms for the Tennessee Valley. This won’t be a big squall line, but more of a broken line of showers and storms later today.

NOON

2PM

5PM Timing for this afternoon and evening

Bottom Line: This isn’t going to be a big severe weather event. We still have all of May to go in our official severe weather season. It does look quiet in the days to come. A weak system brings showers to the area Friday otherwise get ready for a cooler extended forecast!