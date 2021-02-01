Snow flurries, bitter cold return Monday

Temperatures climbed to the mid 60s on Sunday morning before a powerful cold front swept through the region, dropping temperatures into the 30s Sunday night!

Gray clouds and blustery conditions will continue to impact the Tennessee Valley Monday as temperatures bottom out to the low 30s around sunrise. But it won’t just be cold — a gusty northwest breeze will make the “feels like” wind chill values drop to the 20s!







A few snow flurries and light snow showers are possible Monday morning through early Monday afternoon.







Snow showers are possible as far south as Madison and Cullman counties, however accumulation will be limited to the higher elevations of Jackson County in Alabama, as well as Lincoln and Franklin counties in south Tennessee. And by “accumulation”, we mean a light dusting on patios, vehicles and grassy surfaces — little to no travel impacts are expected Monday.

Temperatures will remain well below average — even by January/early February standards — for Monday afternoon as the cloud cover and reinforcing wind suppress temperatures to the upper 30s throughout the day.

Human Forecaster Predicts Wintry Conditions for Groundhog Day, 6 More Weeks of Until Spring

Tuesday is February 2, which means it is Groundhog Day… Again…

And no matter what the Groundhog says, it will be down right bitter COLD on Tuesday morning!





Clear skies and a still northwesterly breeze will facilitate a big chill into the mid to upper 20s on Tuesday morning, but with that wind in place, “feels like” conditions will be in the teens at sunrise Tuesday!

While temperatures are forecast to climb into the 50s for mid-week, it’s important to remember that there is still 6 weeks of winter left in the season.



