A few quiet days ahead!

That sky after a stormy Tuesday was something to behold!

The old saying goes ‘Red in the morning, sailors take warning; red at night, sailors delight!”

We got a lot of rain and had some minor wind damage Tuesday.

3.64″ in Madison

3.50″ at Estillfork in Jackson County

3.44″ in Albertville

3.37″ at Indian Creek (Madison Boulevard)

3.25″ at Huntsville International

3.10″ at Grove Oak in DeKalb County

2.47″ at Valley Head

2.31″ at Ripley in Limestone County

2.07″ at Wren in Lawrence County

1.98″ at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport

1.02″ at Cedar Creek Reservoir in Franklin County

0.97″ at Central in Lauderdale County

Huntsville International also reported a wind gust to 58 MPH with the morning storms.

That’s all over now, and the drier air makes it feel so much nicer on Wednesday!

Expect a damp, cooler night: lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with clouds and some patchy dense fog by morning.

The passing cold front cuts away the humidity and lets the sunshine break through the clouds by Wednesday afternoon.

Daytime highs Wednesday touch the upper 60s and lower 70s; that light northwest wind keeps the drier air coming making it feel a little more like spring and a little less sticky for the rest of the week.

Staying mostly dry through Saturday

The thick humidity moves out, drier and more comfortable air moves in, and your air conditioner can take a little break after humming for a few days in summer-like heat.

A quiet weather pattern through Friday and Saturday means we stay mostly dry. Mostly?

There is a slim chance of a few brief, spotty showers Thursday afternoon and evening with a reinforcing push of cool, dry air.

Other than that, it’s smooth sailing weather-wise into the weekend with pleasantly warm days and crisp, cool nights.

Speaking of the weekend, Saturday morning looks downright chilly! The day starts out in the 40s, but it warms up quickly to near 80ºF.

It’s still less humid Saturday, but warm, muggy air surges north on Sunday setting the stage for another round of rain and thunderstorms to end the weekend and begin next week.

More strong storms and heavy rain? That remains to be seen, but it is May! Tuesday was the climatological peak of the severe weather season, so having more heavy storms would not be all that unusual given the time of year in which we find ourselves.

