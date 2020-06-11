A drier weather pattern through the middle of June

Huntsville is still running a surplus of rainfall on the year even though the past 40 days have not been quite as wet.

41.37″ of rain since January 1st at Huntsville International (wettest all-time through June 9th)

0.95″ in June (0.34″ below average)

4.63″ in May (0.48″ below average)

The next seven to ten days don’t look terribly wet either.

Tropical Storm Cristobal dumped tremendous rain over South Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas; a few spotty areas of Alabama and Tennessee got pounded, too, though.

Rainfall from June 3rd to June 10th (estimated by radar)

That was really our best shot at keeping pace with ‘average’ rainfall in June. If you got it, you’re still way ahead. If you didn’t get much rain with the daily tropical downpours, you’ll be waiting a while. The outlook for the next two weeks is looking very dry on the whole; some will get rain because of the normal ‘air mass’ thunderstorms generated by daytime heat and humidity (as it almost always does this time of year). Most of us will need to do some irrigation to keep gardens and lawns green and thriving through the end of the month.



Based on the latest guidance from the Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting on average less than 1.50″ through June 20th.







That kind of dryness can create a ‘negative feedback loop’ meaning that the drier it gets, the hotter it gets…and the hotter it gets, the drier it gets.

Some forecast guidance suggests highs in the mid-90s with a heat index above 100ºF by the end of next week.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook

Twitter (@simpsonwhnt)