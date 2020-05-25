A daily chance of downpours this week

We’re in what one might call an ‘unsettled weather pattern.’ There’s plenty of moisture available for clouds and some occasional rain and thunderstorms, and we expect a slow-moving storm system (an upper-air low) breaks away from the main ‘channel’ of the jet stream and meanders around Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana through Thursday.



Since we’ll be on the east side of that, expect some now-and-then rain and storms: very unevenly scattered but heavy at times when the rain falls!

The chance of rain goes up into the 50-60% range on Wednesday and Thursday with that feature nearby. It may pull in some slightly drier air and cut down on the number of storms Friday before it sends a cold front through Friday night into Saturday. That front will focus some more spotty, unevenly-distributed downpours through Saturday, but it dries us out and drops the humidity by Sunday and Monday!

A brief break from the sultry air

May has been cool on the whole: nearly four degrees below the thirty-year average for Huntsville. It was in the 40s a little over three weeks ago! Sunday and Monday bring what looks to be our last ‘break’ in the sticky air for quite some time. Drier air moving in behind a cold front allows us to cool into the 50s and 60s early Sunday morning and Monday morning (we’ll be rising to the 70s/80s in the afternoon).



It will be nice to be outdoors early, but that summertime heat turns up again late next week. We’re still not looking at 90s, but you know it’s only a matter of time!





-Jason

