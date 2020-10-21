A Couple Chances Of Rain – Then It Turns Cooler!

If it weren’t for a couple of tropical systems, the Tennessee Valley would be VERY dry! Hurricane Delta bought 2-4″ of rain to us the weekend of October 9-11. Other than that, we’ve gotten scraps in the rain department. We only have 2.06″ for the month. If it wasn’t for Delta, we’d have 0.01″!

October 9-11 rain from Hurricane Delta

We two chances at rain over the next seven days. The first comes in Friday into Saturday. This cold front isn’t a strong one and most won’t see any significant rain. 1/4″ could be generous through Saturday for the Tennessee Valley.





The system next Tuesday will be a stronger one with a decent chance of steadier rain and maybe a thunderstorm. Behind that one, temperatures cool off in time for the Halloween weekend.

Halloween Temperature Futurecast (Shades of Blue = Cold)

By the end of next week, colder air make a come back. We had frost last weekend and we’ll have another chance at lows in the 30s. Late October is the average frost for most of the Tennessee Valley anyway. Get ready for cooler temperatures by the end of next week!

