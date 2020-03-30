A Cool Rain Tuesday – Severe Weather To Our South This Time

Rain returns Monday night into Tuesday. This time will be a cold rain and a possible storms opposed to severe weather. Wet weather overspreads the Tennessee Valley tonight into Tuesday with high temperatures only in the upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon.

Severe Weather Across Central & South Alabama

With the storm track further south, we won’t have severe weather this time. That will be across the southern part of the state on Tuesday. Gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes are in the forecast there. The Storm Prediction Center has a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe weather for south Alabama with our region under *GENERAL THUNDERSTORMS* Tuesday.

Futurecast shows rain taking over Monday into Tuesday morning. It will be a soggy morning commute Tuesday with a small break in the rain by the afternoon. There could be another disturbance that hits us with another round of light to moderate rain in the evening. March ends on the wet side as we add to your ten rain total for the month.



Rainy Tuesday Ahead

What To Expect: A rainy Tuesday with a greater chance of severe weather to our south. Remember our severe weather season runs through May with the peak around late April. Stay tuned for the latest updates and get the forecast anytime by clicking here.