A comfortable set of days in the middle of June

Enjoy this while you can! Temperatures fell to the 50s and 60s Thursday morning, and we’ll do it again early Friday. A clear, quiet night means a really nice start to the morning; a fully sunny sky and low humidity leads to a big warm-up: highs hit the mid-80s again by Friday afternoon.









It’s the ‘high’ that keeps us dry and somewhat pleasant for mid-June over the next few days! Expect low humidity, a gentle north-northeast wind, and a completely dry forecast through at least Saturday. By Sunday, there’s a small, small chance of a shower or two here and there; however, most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee get zero rainfall through the weekend and most of next week, too.

How about something to do this weekend?

In the mood for something…fast? WHNT News 19’s Ashtyn Hiron highlighted this cool adventure at Lake Guntersville State Park in her Destination Alabama series this week.

And if you’re beach bound, this weekend looks MUCH MUCH better than last weekend! The rip current risk according to the National Weather Service in Mobile is low in coming days, and the rain chance is low as well.

Weekend specifics: more like late Spring than early Summer

That gentle north-northeast wind keeps blowing this weekend, and that keeps the over-all potential for showers at a minimum; however, there is a low, a tiny, an itty-bitty chance of some spotty showers from Sunday into next week. That comes with some weak disturbances and just enough moisture to think a shower would be possible.



To be clear: we do not expect widespread, impactful rain in the next seven days. Even as the humidity begins to climb again next week, there won’t be much of a ‘trigger’ for the scattered, daily downpours we come to expect this time of year.







It will be pleasant in the mornings, and it will get a little hotter in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday. Expect morning lows in the 60s and daytime highs around 85ºF to 90ºF. Lower humidity means the heat index won’t make much difference in the ‘feels like’ this weekend.

-Jason

