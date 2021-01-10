A close call between ‘wet’ and ‘wintry’ on Monday

A major winter storm southwest of the Tennessee Valley region drops several inches of snow in Louisiana and Mississippi through Sunday night before shifting northeast into Alabama early Monday.

Some isolated areas west of Jackson, Mississippi could see more than 4-5″ of total snowfall, but it’s very likely that the snowfall (and sleet/mix) potential fades enough to reduce the threat in Alabama and Southern Tennessee considerably.

Latest NDFD (National Weather Service) snowfall forecast as of noon Sunday

Questions remain, though: as usual.

If last Thursday night is our guide, there will be enough cold air for a rain/sleet/snow mix to turn to all snow at times early Monday in Northwest Alabama and over Southern Tennessee. That’s the blue zone on our forecast map here.

The pink zone is where that ‘snow’ is a little less certain. It’s marginally cold enough for snow formation in the clouds, and it’s marginally cold enough for it to survive the trip to the ground. This is an area where sleet would be a problem if it ends up falling that way; however, it’s too close to call.

Be aware of your surroundings tomorrow morning as this precipitation moves into the region! It may be rainy and cold at your house while it’s snowing and sleeting hard enough to accumulate and cause some slippery roads a few miles away.

There’s also potential for some elevation impacts: terrain higher than 1200′ above sea level could get dusted with snow and sleet again (with some hit/miss legitimate accumulations of 1/2″ or more).

Forecast as of noon Sunday, January 10, 2021

What’s the biggest challenge here?

It’ll be how heavy the precipitation is when it’s happening.

Over-all projections are for around 0.05″ to 0.2″ of total liquid precipitation: not very heavy at all.

The snow ratio would be around 8-to-1: eight inches of snow to one inch of rain. If you got all 0.2″ liquid as snow, it would be around 1.6″ of snow accumulation.

It’s cold out there today. The ground is cold. The sun is warming up the top layer, but it won’t be enough to call for instant melting: especially where there’s some sleet.

As of Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting limited travel problems between 3 AM and noon Monday; however, there will be some areas impacting more significantly than others: especially in Northwest Alabama and Tennessee!

Like last week, some hit the jackpot while others come away with more cold mud. It’s not a slam dunk, everybody-gets-it kind of snow/sleet event.

