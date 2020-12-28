2020 already the 4th Wettest Year on Record, more heavy rain before 2021

The Tennessee Valley racked up heavy rainfall amounts in February and March of 2020, but the rainfall dried up in November and December of this year.

Nevertheless, enough heavy rain fell through the first 10 months of the year to place 2020 as the 4th Wettest Year on Record in the Huntsville area, with another heavy rain-maker on the way for New Year’s Eve.

Two waves of energy will approach the Southeast, one from the west and the other from the southwest.

The first wave will move just north of the Tennessee Valley, and this movement will limit the rain chances in North Alabama until late Wednesday evening.

By Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the second wave will strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, and it will move north through the Big Bend of Texas. As a result, heavy rain will wash over the state of Alabama, with isolated severe storms possible south of I-20, but mainly heavy rain and rumbles of thunder for the Tennessee Valley.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain in the 1-2″ range, though locally higher amounts are possible in Sand and Lookout Mountains.

Stay ahead of the rain by tracking the storms with the Live Alert 19 app.