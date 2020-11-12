Veteran Voices: Army Veteran shares experience after service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – John Wolfsberger has called Huntsville home for years now, he raised his family here and explored his career through multiple different jobs.

“I had a wonderful career and I enjoyed every minute of it,” said Wolfsberger, an Army veteran

Wolfsberger was drafted into the military at age 22. He served two years as a Private in the Army.

“I just felt like it was my obligation to serve,” he said. “I served my country, even though I didn’t go into combat, I served my country.”

Wolfsberger said the skills that he learned in the military helped him to secure jobs at General Motors, Chrysler, and NASA.

“When I was at NASA, I was responsible for the software for the motors on the Apollo missiles, that’s the software that controls the base of the missiles,” Wolfsberger said. “We had the goal to put a man on the Moon in 5 years and we did it in less than 5 years.”



Wolfsberger attributed the most intriguing part of his career to the period of time in which he was working, he said he grew up working with computers as they constantly changed.

“What was interesting about my career was I grew up with and I worked with as the computers developed,” he said.

But work was just one part of what occupied his heart.



“I have had two great blessings in my life, I have enjoyed every moment that I have worked, and I have had a wonderful married life,” he said.

John and his wife lead a family of nine children, 20 grand children, and 16 great grand children.

“But then she passed away in June, she was the love of my life,” he said.

“She was very gentle she loved her children, she was very devote in her religion, and she kept me straight, she was my best friend,” said Wolfsberger.

He has a knack for documenting beautiful places he’s been or seen and turning his vision into art.

His artwork lines the walls of his home. He’s sold a few, donated a few, but mostly, they’re his to keep.

“I’ve always liked the outdoors and I’ve always been involved alot with the outdoors, I tried to teach all my children to enjoy the outdoors, so when I decided what I wanted to paint that’s what I wanted to present in painting,” he said.

The art reminds him of all the adventures he’s had and the ones that are still to come.