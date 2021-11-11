Local VFW gifted free repairs by veteran-owned construction company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Damaging storms have taken a toll on the roof at Gentry Isom VFW 2702. The was organization struggling to come up with the thousands of dollars needed to make the repairs when a local veteran-owned construction company stepped in to help.

According to veterans, military members are extended family.

“We’re a brotherhood and a sisterhood. We do things that most people won’t do. They call us the three percent or the one percent,” said Bobby Lee, Commander of Gentry Isom VFW Post 2702 in Huntsville.

Commander Bobby Lee of VFW 2702 said that is exactly what his post is for. Brothers and sisters in arms to gather with their families and loved ones. But when the 65-year-old post became plagued with roof and floor damage that seemed beyond repair. So he called for help.

Enter local contractor Jim Gentry. The owner of C and K Roofing and Construction is himself a fellow veteran of the military. When the former Airforce paying agent heard that the VFW was in dire straits, he didn’t hesitate to donate his services to repair the roof as well as the flooring.

All free of charge to his brother and sisters.

“When we found out that they were having some leak issues and some other issues that needed repair we said, yeah. We look to, in these situations, donate our services. What we do is we pay our guys the labor and everything, provide the materials and everything because it’s just something you have to do for your brothers.”

VFW Post 2702 is a popular destination for local veterans, but the financial strain was too great to overcome. C & K Roofing and Construction believes says that knowing that they can help is what makes the job all worthwhile.

“In this case, we are donating and if anybody out there can help with their services or donations to the VFW here, that would be very great.”

VFW Post 2702 serves more than 500 active members and hosts military veterans and their families with special events each month. With the new repairs, this Veterans Day is even more special.